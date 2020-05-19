FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Posted by on May 19th, 2020

Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Denny’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 14th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.73 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.71. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DENN. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Denny’s in a report on Monday, March 16th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Denny’s in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Denny’s from $24.50 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.64.

NASDAQ DENN opened at $10.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $513.70 million, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.39. Denny’s has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $23.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.27.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $96.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.42 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 22.79%.

In other Denny’s news, COO Christopher D. Bode sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $680,130.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,308.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

