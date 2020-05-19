Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) PT Lowered to C$16.00

Posted by on May 19th, 2020

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its price objective lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a note issued to investors on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 51.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SIA. Raymond James set a C$12.00 target price on Sienna Senior Living and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. CIBC lowered their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$17.75 to C$16.50 in a research report on Sunday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$18.50 to C$17.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$19.00 to C$15.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.66.

Shares of Sienna Senior Living stock opened at C$10.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.53, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $731.22 million and a P/E ratio of 96.27. Sienna Senior Living has a 1-year low of C$9.00 and a 1-year high of C$20.35.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.31). The business had revenue of C$172.16 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Dino Chiesa bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$12.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$93,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$325,000.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

Analyst Recommendations for Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA)

