Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target Cut to C$16.50

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$17.75 to C$16.50 in a research report issued on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 55.81% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$19.00 to C$15.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$20.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$18.50 to C$17.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.66.

Shares of TSE:SIA opened at C$10.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $731.22 million and a PE ratio of 96.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$11.65 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.53, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37. Sienna Senior Living has a 52 week low of C$9.00 and a 52 week high of C$20.35.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C($0.31). The firm had revenue of C$172.16 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Dino Chiesa acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$12.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$93,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$325,000.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

