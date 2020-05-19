Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)’s share price rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $174.79 and last traded at $173.01, approximately 310,789 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 292,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.47.

NDSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised Nordson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nordson in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Nordson in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised Nordson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Nordson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.14.

Get Nordson alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $494.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.96 million. Nordson had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. FMR LLC increased its position in Nordson by 7,456.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 47,425 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordson by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,525,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Nordson by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson Company Profile (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.