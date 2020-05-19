Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Shares Up 6.7%

Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.14 and last traded at $4.96, 6,002,874 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 704% from the average session volume of 746,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRK. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.10.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $885.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.50.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $225.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. Analysts predict that Comstock Resources Inc will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Comstock Resources news, Director Jim L. Turner purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $354,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,943.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO M Jay Allison purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,326,601 shares in the company, valued at $6,301,354.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $663,250 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth $6,430,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. 2.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.