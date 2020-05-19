Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) PT Set at C$12.00 by Raymond James

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) has been given a C$12.00 price objective by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.31% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Sienna Senior Living’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$19.00 to C$15.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$18.50 to C$17.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$17.75 to C$16.50 in a report on Sunday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$17.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Sunday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.66.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

Shares of TSE:SIA opened at C$10.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.27. Sienna Senior Living has a one year low of C$9.00 and a one year high of C$20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.53, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.31). The firm had revenue of C$172.16 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Dino Chiesa purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$12.50 per share, with a total value of C$93,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at C$325,000.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.