Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) PT Set at C$12.00 by Raymond James

Posted by on May 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) has been given a C$12.00 price objective by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.31% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Sienna Senior Living’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$19.00 to C$15.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$18.50 to C$17.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$17.75 to C$16.50 in a report on Sunday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$17.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Sunday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.66.

Shares of TSE:SIA opened at C$10.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.27. Sienna Senior Living has a one year low of C$9.00 and a one year high of C$20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.53, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.31). The firm had revenue of C$172.16 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Dino Chiesa purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$12.50 per share, with a total value of C$93,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at C$325,000.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Analyst Recommendations for Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Sienna Senior Living PT Lowered to C$16.00
Sienna Senior Living PT Lowered to C$16.00
Sienna Senior Living Price Target Cut to C$16.50
Sienna Senior Living Price Target Cut to C$16.50
Nordson Stock Price Up 6.5%
Nordson Stock Price Up 6.5%
Comstock Resources Shares Up 6.7%
Comstock Resources Shares Up 6.7%
Sienna Senior Living PT Set at C$12.00 by Raymond James
Sienna Senior Living PT Set at C$12.00 by Raymond James
Raymond James Reiterates Underperform Rating for Stuart Olson
Raymond James Reiterates Underperform Rating for Stuart Olson


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report