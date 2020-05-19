Raymond James Reiterates Underperform Rating for Stuart Olson (TSE:SOX)

Stuart Olson (TSE:SOX)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$0.75 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.41% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Stuart Olson’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

SOX has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Stuart Olson from C$2.00 to C$1.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Stuart Olson from C$1.95 to C$0.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Stuart Olson from C$1.25 to C$0.60 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

Shares of TSE SOX opened at C$0.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 488.62, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Stuart Olson has a fifty-two week low of C$0.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.21.

Stuart Olson (TSE:SOX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.28). The company had revenue of C$225.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$250.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stuart Olson will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Stuart Olson Inc provides general contracting and electrical building systems contracting to the institutional and commercial construction markets in Canada. The company's Buildings Group segment provides general contracting services, including integrated project delivery, construction management, and design-build services for schools, hospitals, and high-rise buildings; and provision of management, estimating, accounting, site management, field workers, and equipment in order to complete projects.

