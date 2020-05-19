Canaccord Genuity Lowers Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target to C$13.50

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$17.50 to C$13.50 in a report issued on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$17.75 to C$16.50 in a research report on Sunday. Raymond James set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$18.50 to C$17.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$19.00 to C$15.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.66.

Shares of Sienna Senior Living stock opened at C$10.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.22 million and a P/E ratio of 96.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.52. Sienna Senior Living has a 52 week low of C$9.00 and a 52 week high of C$20.35.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.31). The company had revenue of C$172.16 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Dino Chiesa acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$12.50 per share, with a total value of C$93,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$325,000.

Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

