$113.35 Million in Sales Expected for Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) will post sales of $113.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $116.07 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $110.63 million. Customers Bancorp reported sales of $76.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full-year sales of $502.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $478.78 million to $526.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $433.87 million, with estimates ranging from $433.86 million to $433.88 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Customers Bancorp.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $103.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.98 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 13.05%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Customers Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

In other news, insider Thomas John Jastrem sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $43,881.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,045 shares of company stock valued at $58,993 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUBI. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $432,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 14,372 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $993,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 142.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 12,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CUBI opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.75 million, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.51. Customers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.36 and a fifty-two week high of $25.72.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Customers Bancorp (CUBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.