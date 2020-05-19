Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.24 Million

Brokerages expect that Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) will announce sales of $3.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Aduro BioTech’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.75 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45 million. Aduro BioTech reported sales of $4.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Aduro BioTech will report full-year sales of $23.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.31 million to $28.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $36.87 million, with estimates ranging from $16.47 million to $94.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aduro BioTech.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.81 million. Aduro BioTech had a negative return on equity of 86.31% and a negative net margin of 243.93%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADRO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Aduro BioTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aduro BioTech in a research report on Monday, May 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Aduro BioTech from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Aduro BioTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.08.

Shares of NASDAQ ADRO opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $238.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 9.13 and a quick ratio of 9.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.08. Aduro BioTech has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $4.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aduro BioTech during the first quarter worth about $14,025,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aduro BioTech in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Aduro BioTech in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its position in Aduro BioTech by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 3,638,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,472 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Aduro BioTech in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.79% of the company’s stock.

Aduro BioTech Company Profile

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

