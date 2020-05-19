Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.73 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) to report $1.73 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.62 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.78 billion. Science Applications International posted sales of $1.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full-year sales of $7.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.92 billion to $7.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.51 billion to $7.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on SAIC. Citigroup reduced their target price on Science Applications International from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.91.

In other Science Applications International news, Director Yvette Kanouff purchased 1,500 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.35 per share, for a total transaction of $105,525.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,769.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene purchased 14,300 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.75 per share, with a total value of $1,011,725.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,270.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,487 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

SAIC stock opened at $83.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.07. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $45.45 and a 1-year high of $96.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.15%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

