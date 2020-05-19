Brokerages Expect Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) will post $10.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.30 million and the lowest is $8.50 million. Great Ajax posted sales of $20.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 49.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full year sales of $47.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.00 million to $55.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $62.15 million, with estimates ranging from $54.00 million to $70.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Great Ajax.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $14.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 million. Great Ajax had a net margin of 43.43% and a return on equity of 5.75%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AJX. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Great Ajax from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised Great Ajax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Great Ajax from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Great Ajax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Shares of NYSE AJX opened at $7.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.77 million, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.52. Great Ajax has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $15.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.84%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AJX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Great Ajax by 27,777.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Great Ajax by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Great Ajax by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Great Ajax during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. 66.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Ajax (AJX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.