Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.30 Million

Analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) will report $31.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.86 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.73 million. Goldman Sachs BDC reported sales of $38.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full year sales of $126.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $125.36 million to $128.37 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $167.94 million, with estimates ranging from $137.88 million to $197.99 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Goldman Sachs BDC.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $31.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a positive return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 20.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs BDC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.81.

In related news, Director Ross Jay Kari acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $59,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,061 shares in the company, valued at $177,870.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jon Yoder purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $29,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 24,289 shares of company stock valued at $313,833. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBD. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter valued at about $4,115,000. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,160,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,126,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 399,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after buying an additional 72,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 161.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 36,981 shares during the last quarter. 34.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $15.61 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.60. The company has a market cap of $620.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $22.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.53%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.