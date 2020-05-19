$20.90 Million in Sales Expected for SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE) to post $20.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SeaSpine’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.38 million and the lowest is $18.41 million. SeaSpine posted sales of $39.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaSpine will report full-year sales of $131.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $122.27 million to $140.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $178.11 million, with estimates ranging from $171.89 million to $184.32 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SeaSpine.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.01). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 27.09% and a negative net margin of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $43.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.60 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPNE shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of SeaSpine in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of SeaSpine from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

SPNE opened at $10.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 5.90. SeaSpine has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $16.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.94.

In related news, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 4,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $51,965.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,378 shares in the company, valued at $215,191.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 71.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 29.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,849 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 15.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

