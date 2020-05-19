Analysts Anticipate Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.48 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) will post sales of $6.48 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.42 billion to $6.56 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise posted sales of $7.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full year sales of $26.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.29 billion to $27.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $26.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.03 billion to $27.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HPE. TheStreet lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 189.4% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPE stock opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day moving average of $13.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $17.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

