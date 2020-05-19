Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $322.96 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) to post sales of $322.96 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Etsy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $306.00 million to $332.00 million. Etsy reported sales of $181.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 78.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Etsy will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Etsy.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Etsy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $228.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ETSY shares. TheStreet raised Etsy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Etsy from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub raised Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Etsy from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Etsy from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

In other Etsy news, SVP Raina Moskowitz sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $53,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,776. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa Reiff sold 8,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $688,824.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,349. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 383,018 shares of company stock worth $23,861,303. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 6,107.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 221,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,792,000 after purchasing an additional 217,489 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,094,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 17,395.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 16,874 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,767,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $416,000. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

ETSY opened at $78.18 on Tuesday. Etsy has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $88.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.16, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.37 and a 200-day moving average of $50.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

