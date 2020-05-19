Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $379.37 Million

Brokerages expect Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) to announce sales of $379.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $380.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $378.64 million. Vista Outdoor posted sales of $459.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full year sales of $1.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vista Outdoor.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $426.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Thursday, May 7th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Vista Outdoor from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.45.

Shares of NYSE VSTO opened at $7.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.04. Vista Outdoor has a 1-year low of $4.29 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The company has a market cap of $450.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.25.

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Metz acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.11 per share, for a total transaction of $248,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

