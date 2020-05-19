Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI)’s stock price rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.38 and last traded at $13.14, approximately 294,210 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 300,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.38.

QIWI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Qiwi from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.83. The stock has a market cap of $754.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The credit services provider reported $18.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.87 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Qiwi had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qiwi PLC will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Qiwi in the first quarter valued at $283,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Qiwi by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 295,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,715,000 after acquiring an additional 46,380 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Qiwi during the 4th quarter worth about $4,603,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qiwi during the 4th quarter worth about $5,978,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Qiwi by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.97% of the company’s stock.

Qiwi Company Profile (NASDAQ:QIWI)

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

