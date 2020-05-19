Brokerages Expect Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) to Post $0.93 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alamo Group’s rating score has improved by 25% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus target price of $112.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.93 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Alamo Group an industry rank of 222 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALG shares. Sidoti dropped their target price on shares of Alamo Group from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Dougherty & Co raised shares of Alamo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Alamo Group by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $783,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Alamo Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,122,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $333,000. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ALG opened at $93.12 on Tuesday. Alamo Group has a 12 month low of $70.99 and a 12 month high of $132.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.95.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $314.45 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 12.38%. Research analysts forecast that Alamo Group will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 8.78%.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

