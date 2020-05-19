Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Shares Up 6%

Shares of Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) shot up 6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.63 and last traded at $59.26, 413,340 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 4% from the average session volume of 429,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.91.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BKH. Sidoti cut Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Black Hills in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America lowered Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Black Hills from $83.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.29.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.03). Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Black Hills Corp will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.62%.

In related news, Chairman David R. Emery sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 94,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tony A. Jensen acquired 3,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,889.03. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,773.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKH. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 3,377.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

