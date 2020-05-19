Zacks: Analysts Expect Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.50 Billion

Brokerages expect Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) to report sales of $2.50 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vipshop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.54 billion. Vipshop posted sales of $3.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Vipshop will report full-year sales of $13.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.36 billion to $13.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $15.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.93 billion to $16.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vipshop.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 21.42%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VIPS shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Vipshop from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.10 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sensato Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 102.1% in the first quarter. Sensato Investors LLC now owns 503,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,843,000 after acquiring an additional 254,314 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the first quarter valued at $14,626,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the first quarter valued at $271,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 235.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,592 shares during the period. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VIPS opened at $16.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.14 and a 200 day moving average of $14.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.13. Vipshop has a 12-month low of $6.17 and a 12-month high of $18.95.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

Featured Article: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vipshop (VIPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.