Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $851.44 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) will post sales of $851.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ryerson’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.05 billion and the lowest is $685.89 million. Ryerson posted sales of $1.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryerson will report full year sales of $3.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $4.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $3.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ryerson.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Ryerson had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 33.83%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ryerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ryerson from $10.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.38.

RYI opened at $4.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.49 million, a PE ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Ryerson has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $12.54.

In related news, CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 25,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $135,330.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 337,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,894. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin D. Richardson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 124,040 shares in the company, valued at $707,028. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 32,829 shares of company stock worth $154,653 over the last three months. 2.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Ryerson in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Ryerson by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 16,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 5,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Ryerson in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

