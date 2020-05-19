Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Trading 6% Higher

Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)’s stock price traded up 6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $218.46 and last traded at $212.57, 1,198,264 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 0% from the average session volume of 1,194,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $200.45.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $340.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.65.

The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.33.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 36.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SPF Beheer BV raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 46.2% in the first quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 367,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,536,000 after purchasing an additional 116,007 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $932,000. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $17,570,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $3,778,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,178,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

