Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Shares Up 6.2%

Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)’s share price shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $79.00 and last traded at $78.27, 1,855,270 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 43% from the average session volume of 3,247,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.71.

Several research firms have issued reports on ETN. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.12.

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.03.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 27,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Summit X LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 0.7% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 16,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

