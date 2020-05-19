Brokerages Anticipate FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) to Post $1.15 Earnings Per Share

FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $42.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $1.15 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given FS Bancorp an industry rank of 205 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub lowered FS Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FS Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th.

Shares of FS Bancorp stock opened at $42.00 on Tuesday. FS Bancorp has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $64.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $26.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.63 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 11.92%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FS Bancorp will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSBW. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 71.8% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 118,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 49,596 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of FS Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,583,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 1,406.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 15,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 28,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 12,958 shares in the last quarter. 59.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

