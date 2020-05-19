Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) Trading Up 6%

Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) was up 6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.50 and last traded at $30.79, approximately 312,577 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 527,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.04.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARCH shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on Arch Coal from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Arch Coal from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Arch Coal from $79.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Arch Coal from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Arch Coal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

The firm has a market cap of $439.75 million, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The energy company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by ($0.55). Arch Coal had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $405.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Arch Coal Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Arch Coal in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Coal in the first quarter valued at $136,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Arch Coal by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Arch Coal by 53.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,302 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Coal in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000.

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

