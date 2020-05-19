PANDORA A /S/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of PANDORA A /S/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PANDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of PANDORA A /S/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Danske raised PANDORA A /S/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

PANDY stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.44. PANDORA A /S/S has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.96.

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company offers jewelry, including diamonds, gemstones, cultured pearls, man-made stones, and silver and gold, as well as leather, glass, wood, enamel, and textile products. Its products primarily include charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants.

