PANDORA A /S/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Posted by on May 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of PANDORA A /S/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PANDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of PANDORA A /S/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Danske raised PANDORA A /S/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

PANDY stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.44. PANDORA A /S/S has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.96.

About PANDORA A /S/S

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company offers jewelry, including diamonds, gemstones, cultured pearls, man-made stones, and silver and gold, as well as leather, glass, wood, enamel, and textile products. Its products primarily include charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for PANDORA A /S/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PANDORA A /S/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

PANDORA A /S/S Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley
PANDORA A /S/S Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley
Recordati Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
Recordati Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
Immunovant Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
Immunovant Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Investment Research Lowers Jerash Holdings to Hold
Zacks Investment Research Lowers Jerash Holdings to Hold
Kaleido Biosciences Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Kaleido Biosciences Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kalvista Pharmaceuticals to Hold
Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kalvista Pharmaceuticals to Hold


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report