Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on May 19th, 2020

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.47% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Immunovant Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on autoimmune diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of IMVT-1401 which is a novel, fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal Fc receptor which is in clinical stage. Immunovant Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Immunovant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

IMVT stock opened at $19.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.78. Immunovant has a 12 month low of $8.34 and a 12 month high of $23.68.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Immunovant will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Immunovant by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 1st quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. 17.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal Fc receptor, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and graves' ophthalmopathy.

