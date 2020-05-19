Zacks Investment Research Lowers Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) to Hold

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jerash Holdings, Inc. manufactures and exports custom, ready-made sport and outerwear for brands. The company’s product for brands consists of VF Corporation, Costco Wholesale, PVH Corporation, Walmart, Sears, Hanes, Columbia and Land’s End. Jerash Holdings, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Jerash Holdings (US) alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on JRSH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

JRSH opened at $4.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 6.43. Jerash Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day moving average is $5.84. The stock has a market cap of $49.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Jerash Holdings (US) by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,786 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jerash Holdings (US) in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Jerash Holdings (US) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 410,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 82,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jerash Holdings (US) in the 4th quarter valued at $589,000. Institutional investors own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, crew neck shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jerash Holdings (US) (JRSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.