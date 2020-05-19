Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaleido Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage healthcare company. It focuses on leveraging the potential of the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The Company’s product candidates are Microbiome Metabolic Therapies(TM), which are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and distribution of the organ’s existing microbes. Kaleido Biosciences Inc. is based in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLDO opened at $6.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $198.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of -0.14. Kaleido Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day moving average is $6.38.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.64). As a group, analysts predict that Kaleido Biosciences will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLDO. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,143,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Kaleido Biosciences by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kaleido Biosciences by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 39,348 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Kaleido Biosciences by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 12,796 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kaleido BioSciences, Inc develops microbiome metabolic therapies. It offers treatment for hyperammonemia, a metabolic condition generally characterized by elevated levels of ammonia in the blood; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; chronic kidney disease; atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and drug or disease induced diarrhea.

