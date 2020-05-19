Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) to Hold

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceuticals company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with significant unmet need. Its product portfolio consist hereditary angioedema and diabetic macular edema, KVD818 and KVD001, which are in clinical stage. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Carbylan Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Cambridge, United States. “

KALV has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

NASDAQ:KALV opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.95. The firm has a market cap of $181.14 million, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 2.52. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $24.35.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 million. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.17% and a negative net margin of 263.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,604 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

