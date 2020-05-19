JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. is a solar product manufacturer with operations based in Jiangxi Province and Zhejiang Province in China. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain from recovered silicon materials to solar modules. JinkoSolar’s principal products are silicon wafers, solar cells and solar modules which are all along the photovoltaic value chain, with a global network spanning across Europe, North America and Asia. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on JinkoSolar from $7.97 to $6.88 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine downgraded JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. CICC Research raised JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.78.

JinkoSolar stock opened at $15.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.98. JinkoSolar has a one year low of $11.42 and a one year high of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $662.79 million, a PE ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.58.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.05). JinkoSolar had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that JinkoSolar will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 366,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after buying an additional 32,555 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,881,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,318,000 after buying an additional 129,167 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter worth about $12,628,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 947,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,314,000 after buying an additional 156,715 shares during the period. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

