Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kubota is the world’s largest maker of small tractors and Japan’s 2nd largest manufacturer of farm equipment. The company is also Japan’s largest producer of ductile iron pipe (for water supply and sewer systems) and its maker of roofing materials. The Company makes engines, construction machinery, industrial castings and machinery, waste recycling plants, and prefab housing, and pumps. It has stakes in several US computer companies, including memory storage makers Maxoptix and Akashic Memories. “

KUBTY has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine raised Kubota from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

Shares of KUBTY opened at $67.59 on Tuesday. Kubota has a 12-month low of $52.00 and a 12-month high of $84.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.77.

About Kubota

Kubota Corporation manufactures and sells a range of machinery, and other industrial and consumer products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Farm & Industrial Machinery segment provides tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, lawn mowers, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; and rice mill plants.

