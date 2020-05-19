Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Trading Up 6.2%

Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS)’s stock price was up 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.31 and last traded at $15.02, approximately 333,201 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 418,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.14.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOSS shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gossamer Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.79. The company has a market cap of $938.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 11.09 and a current ratio of 12.53.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio Inc will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Gossamer Bio by 124.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 106,427 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Gossamer Bio by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 476,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 98,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Gossamer Bio by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 18,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

