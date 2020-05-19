Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)’s stock price rose 6.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.97 and last traded at $40.86, approximately 9,375,762 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 7,331,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.40.

WBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.64.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.59 and a 200-day moving average of $51.64.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $35.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.24 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 21.26%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 30.55%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 30,824 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 14,359 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 57,426 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 18,085 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 5,835 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 120,397 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 233,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after buying an additional 49,936 shares during the period. 58.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile (NASDAQ:WBA)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.