Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Itamar Medical Ltd is a medical technology company. It focuses on the development, marketing and sales of diagnostic products based on its proprietary PAT(TM) platform technology. The company’s product pipeline consists of WatchPAT(TM) the at home sleep apnea test for respiratory sleep disorder diagnosis and EndoPAT(TM), device for testing endothelial function and assessing the risk of coronary artery disease and other cardiovascular diseases. Itamar Medical Ltd is based in Caesarea, Israel. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Itamar Medical in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Itamar Medical in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Itamar Medical from $19.50 to $17.75 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Itamar Medical in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.35.

Shares of NASDAQ ITMR opened at $14.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.33 million, a PE ratio of -37.35 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.70. Itamar Medical has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.03.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Itamar Medical will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITMR. Westwood Management Corp IL bought a new stake in Itamar Medical during the 4th quarter worth $356,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Itamar Medical during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Itamar Medical during the 4th quarter worth $314,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in Itamar Medical during the 4th quarter worth $604,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Itamar Medical during the 1st quarter worth $2,194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

About Itamar Medical

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, sale, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the cardiology market in the United States and Canada, Europe, Israel, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

