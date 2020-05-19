IsoRay (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

IsoRay (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IsoRay, Inc. is a medical technology company that produces therapeutic radioactive isotopes. Through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc., develops, manufactures and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. The Company is engaged in the production and sales of Cesium-131 (Cs-131) brachytherapy seeds. Brachytherapy seeds are small devices containing a therapeutic dose of radiation used in an interstitial radiation procedure. The brachytherapy procedure places radioactive seeds as close as possible to (in or near) the cancerous tumor. The Cs-131 includes radioisotope in the treatment of all malignant tumors, such as prostate cancer, brain cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, gynecological cancer, lung cancer, liver cancer, ocular melanoma and pancreatic cancer. The Company’s Proxcelan Cesium-131 seed is classified as a Class II device. The Company competes with Varian Medical Systems, Siemens Healthcare, Elekta AB and Accuray Incorporated. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ISR. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.25 price objective (up previously from $0.70) on shares of IsoRay in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price target on IsoRay from $1.40 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of ISR opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.34. IsoRay has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $1.06.

IsoRay (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of IsoRay during the first quarter worth about $573,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in IsoRay by 748.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 131,631 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 116,116 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in IsoRay by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,156,026 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 92,007 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its position in IsoRay by 93.8% during the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 542,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 262,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in IsoRay by 41.0% during the first quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 68,785 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter.

IsoRay, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

