WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Short Interest Down 51.4% in May

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a drop of 51.4% from the April 30th total of 76,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 282,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of WYY stock opened at $0.59 on Tuesday. WidePoint has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $0.62.

Get WidePoint alerts:

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $39.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.02 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WYY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WidePoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. B. Riley raised their price objective on WidePoint from $0.70 to $0.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WidePoint stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,503,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342,197 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.77% of WidePoint worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

WidePoint Company Profile

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management solutions to corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations that provide visibility of telecom assets enabling clients to secure and manage the telecom assets; and telecom bill presentment analytical solutions, including bill presentment, subscriber data intelligence, and hosted voice analytics to communications service providers.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.