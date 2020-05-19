Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kodiak Sciences Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It specializes in novel therapeutics to treat chronic and retinal diseases. The company’s product candidates consists of KSI-301 for wet AMD, KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease, KSI-501 for DME and Uveitis, KSI-201 for treatment resistant wet AMD and KSI-401 for dry AMD which are in clinical stage. Kodiak Sciences Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on KOD. Barclays cut shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kodiak Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.36.

Shares of KOD stock opened at $56.62 on Tuesday. Kodiak Sciences has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $82.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.49.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.07).

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.99 per share, with a total value of $5,799,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hong Liang sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $157,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,212 shares in the company, valued at $5,531,363.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 426,723 shares of company stock worth $19,845,032 and sold 28,100 shares worth $1,313,996.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,663,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,593,000 after purchasing an additional 528,358 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,577,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,953,000 after purchasing an additional 518,392 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,114,000 after purchasing an additional 89,739 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 406,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,369,000 after purchasing an additional 79,024 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 299,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,539,000 after purchasing an additional 66,814 shares during the period.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

