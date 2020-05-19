Short Interest in Solitario Zinc Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Expands By 237.2%

Solitario Zinc Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, a growth of 237.2% from the April 30th total of 13,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 89,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XPL shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Solitario Zinc in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solitario Zinc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd.

XPL stock opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. Solitario Zinc has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $0.38.

Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Solitario Zinc Company Profile

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and a 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska.

