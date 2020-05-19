Short Interest in Solitario Zinc Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Expands By 237.2%

Solitario Zinc Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, a growth of 237.2% from the April 30th total of 13,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 89,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XPL shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Solitario Zinc in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solitario Zinc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd.
XPL stock opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. Solitario Zinc has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $0.38.
Solitario Zinc Company Profile
Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and a 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska.
