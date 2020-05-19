Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) Trading Up 6%

Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) was up 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.46 and last traded at $9.31, approximately 4,201,705 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 4,209,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.78.

A number of analysts have issued reports on COMM shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Commscope in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Commscope from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commscope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Commscope from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Nomura Securities reduced their target price on Commscope from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average of $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.91, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Commscope had a positive return on equity of 32.68% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Commscope Holding Company Inc will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Commscope news, SVP Frank B. Wyatt II bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Commscope by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 19,326,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $274,240,000 after acquiring an additional 124,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commscope by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,806,043 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $266,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896,557 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Commscope by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,516,496 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $150,465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327,365 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Commscope by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,486,662 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $122,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Commscope by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,385,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,500,000 after buying an additional 2,373,431 shares in the last quarter.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

