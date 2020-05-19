IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA (NASDAQ:IRCP) Given $18.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA (NASDAQ:IRCP) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $18.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given IRSA Propiedades Comerciales an industry rank of 149 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages have commented on IRCP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

IRCP stock opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.14. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $22.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 75,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 20,096 shares in the last quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd increased its holdings in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 70,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 18,865 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 259.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 575,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,638,000 after acquiring an additional 11,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales during the fourth quarter valued at about $428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

About IRSA Propiedades Comerciales

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA operates as an investment arm of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA Alto Palermo SA engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing, management, and operation of shopping centers, as well as residential and commercial complexes in Argentina. As of June 30, 2007, it owned and operated ten shopping centers covering a total of 264,995 square meters in Argentina, including six in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and four in the provinces of Cordoba, Mendoza, Salta, and Santa Fe; and a condominium called Torres de Abasto located in front of the Abasto Shopping Center in Buenos Aires.

