Regulus Therapeutics (RGLS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RGLS):
- 5/18/2020 – Regulus Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock.
- 5/15/2020 – Regulus Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/15/2020 – Regulus Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $0.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing drugs that target microRNAs, called microRNA therapeutics. The Company’s products aim to treat or prevent hepatitis C infections, cardiovascular disease, fibrosis, oncology, immuno-inflammatory diseases, and metabolic diseases. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is based in La Jolla, California. “
- 5/4/2020 – Regulus Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $2.00.
RGLS opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. Regulus Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.90.
Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.13). Regulus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 351.32% and a negative return on equity of 259.26%. The business had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. Analysts predict that Regulus Therapeutics Inc will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States and Europe. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.
