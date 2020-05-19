Regulus Therapeutics (RGLS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RGLS):

5/18/2020 – Regulus Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock.

5/15/2020 – Regulus Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/15/2020 – Regulus Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $0.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing drugs that target microRNAs, called microRNA therapeutics. The Company’s products aim to treat or prevent hepatitis C infections, cardiovascular disease, fibrosis, oncology, immuno-inflammatory diseases, and metabolic diseases. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is based in La Jolla, California. “

5/4/2020 – Regulus Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $2.00.

RGLS opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. Regulus Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.90.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.13). Regulus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 351.32% and a negative return on equity of 259.26%. The business had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. Analysts predict that Regulus Therapeutics Inc will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Regulus Therapeutics stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) by 1,547.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 103,173 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.52% of Regulus Therapeutics worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States and Europe. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

