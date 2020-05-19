Sierra Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Short Interest Down 15.4% in May

Sierra Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the April 30th total of 30,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sierra Metals stock. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Sierra Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,266,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205,065 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Sierra Metals worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Sierra Metals alerts:

SMTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Sierra Metals in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of Sierra Metals in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

SMTS stock opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. Sierra Metals has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $1.90.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $55.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.91 million.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 81.84% interest in the polymetallic Yauricocha Mine located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

Further Reading: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.