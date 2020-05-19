Eni SpA (ETR:ENI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Eni SpA (ETR:ENI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €10.49 ($12.20).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENI shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.50 ($12.21) target price on ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.05 ($9.36) target price on ENI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. HSBC set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on ENI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €9.30 ($10.81) target price on ENI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

Get ENI alerts:

Shares of ENI stock opened at €8.66 ($10.07) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €8.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of €11.70. ENI has a 12-month low of €6.28 ($7.31) and a 12-month high of €14.92 ($17.35). The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.17.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.