Wedbush Comments on Virtusa Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRTU)

Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Virtusa in a report released on Wednesday, May 13th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the information technology services provider will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.49. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Virtusa’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Virtusa in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Virtusa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

NASDAQ:VRTU opened at $27.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.38. Virtusa has a 12-month low of $19.48 and a 12-month high of $52.81.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $329.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.97 million. Virtusa had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 14.38%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRTU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Virtusa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,468,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Virtusa by 210.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,584,000 after buying an additional 300,146 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Virtusa by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 532,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,150,000 after buying an additional 200,700 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Virtusa during the first quarter worth approximately $3,173,000. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its position in Virtusa by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 589,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,731,000 after buying an additional 97,600 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Samir Dhir sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,097,308.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

