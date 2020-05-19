Phoenix Tree (LIZI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Phoenix Tree (NASDAQ:LIZI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 21st. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Phoenix Tree (NASDAQ:LIZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $52.47 million for the quarter.

Shares of LIZI stock opened at $4.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.50. Phoenix Tree has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $15.25.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix Tree in a research note on Monday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Phoenix Tree in a report on Thursday, April 16th.

About Phoenix Tree

Lizhi Inc operates as an online UGC audio community in the People's Republic of China. It operates an interactive audio entertainment and online audio platform, as well as offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

