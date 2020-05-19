Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $90.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Chart Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $109.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.55.

Chart Industries stock opened at $35.97 on Tuesday. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $82.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.92. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $321.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director W Douglas Brown sold 4,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $149,738.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,564.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Champion Vii Bishop purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,573.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter worth $486,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter worth $78,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 115.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter worth $1,056,000.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

