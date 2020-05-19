Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chart Industries, Inc. is a leading independent global manufacturer of highly engineered equipment servicing end market applications in Energy, Industry, Life Sciences and Respiratory Healthcare with a unique business portfolio. Their equipment is used in the production, storage, distribution and end-use of atmospheric, hydrocarbon, and industrial gases. Chart Industries are organized in three operating segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution and Storage, and BioMedical serving customers from a global manufacturing platform in North America, Europe and Asia. Chart Industries fully appreciate how important a good understanding of their business and their markets is when evaluating investment decisions. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $90.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Chart Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $109.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.55.

Chart Industries stock opened at $35.97 on Tuesday. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $82.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.92. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $321.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director W Douglas Brown sold 4,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $149,738.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,564.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Champion Vii Bishop purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,573.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter worth $486,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter worth $78,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 115.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter worth $1,056,000.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

