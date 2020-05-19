Head to Head Analysis: GalianoGoldInc . (GAU) vs. The Competition

GalianoGoldInc . (NYSE: GAU) is one of 27 public companies in the “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare GalianoGoldInc . to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.5% of GalianoGoldInc . shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings for GalianoGoldInc . and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GalianoGoldInc . 0 0 1 0 3.00 GalianoGoldInc . Competitors 388 1116 1210 38 2.33

GalianoGoldInc . presently has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 96.85%. As a group, “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies have a potential upside of 42.06%. Given GalianoGoldInc .’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe GalianoGoldInc . is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

GalianoGoldInc . has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GalianoGoldInc .’s competitors have a beta of 2.22, indicating that their average stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GalianoGoldInc . and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GalianoGoldInc . $161.92 million -$167.93 million 127.00 GalianoGoldInc . Competitors $1.76 billion $40.29 million 13.75

GalianoGoldInc .’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than GalianoGoldInc .. GalianoGoldInc . is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares GalianoGoldInc . and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GalianoGoldInc . N/A 14.48% 14.27% GalianoGoldInc . Competitors -10.31% 6.59% 2.39%

Summary

GalianoGoldInc . competitors beat GalianoGoldInc . on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

GalianoGoldInc . Company Profile

Asanko Gold, Inc. is an exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in West Ghana. The company was founded by Ivan James Bebek and Shawn Kristen Wallace on September 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

