National Bank Financial Increases Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Price Target to C$35.50

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) had its price target upped by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$33.25 to C$35.50 in a report issued on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on JWEL. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. CIBC set a C$36.00 price target on Jamieson Wellness in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

Shares of JWEL opened at C$33.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.96, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$30.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$27.16. Jamieson Wellness has a 52-week low of C$18.57 and a 52-week high of C$34.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 41.39.

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, sells, and markets natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The company offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

